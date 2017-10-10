Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Progresses to on-court work

McLemore (foot) was seen doing on-court work during Tuesday's practice, Peter Fleischer of Fox 13 Memphis reports.

McLemore was seen shooting free throws Friday, so it appears he's progressing well. He's still expected to be out until around early November, but could claim the starting shooting guard spot once he returns. He played just 19.3 minutes last season -- the lowest of his career. But, back in 2014-15, he saw 32.6 minutes per game, posting 12.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.7 threes.