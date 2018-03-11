Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Puts up 10/6/3 line with three blocks Saturday
McLemore posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 1-2 3 Pt, 1-2 FT, six rebounds, three assists, three blocked shots and a steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 114-80 loss to the Mavericks.
McLemore salvaged a potentially dreadful stat line with some decent contribution in ancillary categories, but no Memphis players made a huge fantasy impact on Saturday, so people who targeted McLemore as a quality add with Memphis' usual backcourt riddled with injuries shouldn't feel too bad. It was largely out of the talented guard's control. While he should continue to start until some players return, it's difficult to rely on any Memphis player at the moment.
