Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Questionable Friday with knee soreness
McLemore is questionable for Friday's contest against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.
This is the first news of McLemore dealing with an injury, so it's possible he aggravated the knee during Wednesday's contest against San Antonio. If he's ultimately ruled out Friday, look for Andrew Harrison, Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden to see extra run on the wing.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Set to return to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Starting Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Cleared to play Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Questionable Saturday with knee soreness•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores season-high 21 points Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Another DNP-Coach's Decision•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.