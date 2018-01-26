Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Questionable Friday with knee soreness

McLemore is questionable for Friday's contest against the Clippers due to right knee soreness.

This is the first news of McLemore dealing with an injury, so it's possible he aggravated the knee during Wednesday's contest against San Antonio. If he's ultimately ruled out Friday, look for Andrew Harrison, Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden to see extra run on the wing.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories