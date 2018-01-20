Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Questionable Saturday with knee soreness
McLemore is questionable for Saturday's tilt against the Pelicans due to right knee soreness.
This is the first word of McLemore dealing with an injury, so it's possible it occurred during Friday's game against the Kings. If he's ultimately ruled out, Dillon Brooks and Wayne Selden are candidates to see extra run.
