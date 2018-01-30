Play

Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Questionable Wednesday vs. Indiana

McLemore (knee) is questionable for Wednesday's tilt against the Pacers.

McLemore has missed the past two games while recovering from right knee soreness, which could hold him out again Wednesday. More information on his status should emerge following that day's morning shootaround. In his stead, Dillon Brooks, Wayne Selden and Myke Henry have been seeing extra run.

