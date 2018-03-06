Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Ruled out Monday

McLemore (personal) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against the Spurs, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

McLemore's absence is for personal reasons, and with no other information out at this time, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bulls. McLemore saw at least 30 minutes in the past two games, so the Grizzlies will have to rely on Dillon Brooks and Wayne Seldon to pick up most of those minutes.