Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss

McLemore supplied 16 points (6-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one block in 22 minutes during Monday's 121-103 loss to the Bucks.

McLemore returned to a reserve role but managed to reach double figures in scoring for his sixth straight appearance. He has yet to be held to single digits here in March, this after scoring in double digits only nine times through his first 38 showings this season. Even though McLemore is in the midst of a hot streak, he's probably best reserved for use in deeper leagues. However, fantasy owners should keep in mind that he has been among the most inconsistent contributors through his almost five-year career.