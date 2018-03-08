Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss

McLemore managed 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 loss to the Bulls.

McLemore has received 30-plus minutes in all three of his appearances thus far in March, this after failing to earn that much time in a single game through the end of February. McLemore struggled with turnovers (six) on this night, but he has also reached double figures in points in all three tilts this month, which amounts to his best streak of scoring during the current campaign.