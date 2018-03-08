Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss
McLemore managed 17 points (5-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven rebounds, three steals, and two assists in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 119-110 loss to the Bulls.
McLemore has received 30-plus minutes in all three of his appearances thus far in March, this after failing to earn that much time in a single game through the end of February. McLemore struggled with turnovers (six) on this night, but he has also reached double figures in points in all three tilts this month, which amounts to his best streak of scoring during the current campaign.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Starting in return to lineup Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Excels in 30 minutes of play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...