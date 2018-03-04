Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 20 points in loss

McLemore had 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 loss to the Magic.

McLemore backed up his previous night's performance with another strong outing against the Magic. The Grizzlies have a litany of injuries to their backcourt which could afford more playing time to McLemore on a semi-regular basis. While this performance was nice, it should also be viewed in context as it was against the Orlando Magic. His value remains tied to the injury status of others, so should be kept in check at this stage.