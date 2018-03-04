Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 20 points in loss
McLemore had 20 points (8-14 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Saturday's 107-100 loss to the Magic.
McLemore backed up his previous night's performance with another strong outing against the Magic. The Grizzlies have a litany of injuries to their backcourt which could afford more playing time to McLemore on a semi-regular basis. While this performance was nice, it should also be viewed in context as it was against the Orlando Magic. His value remains tied to the injury status of others, so should be kept in check at this stage.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Excels in 30 minutes of play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will start Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Bench-high scoring total in defeat•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Plays 16 minutes in return Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Available Wednesday vs. Indiana•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...