Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss
McLemore managed five points (2-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt) and one rebound in nine minutes during Wednesday's 110-102 loss to the Suns.
McLemore drew the start but came off the bench to begin the third quarter and played sparingly. He finishes February with monthly averages of 3.9 points (29.4 FG, 41.2 3Pt, 100.0 FT), 1.4 rebounds, 0.6 assists, 0.6 steals, and 0.3 blocks in 16.3 minutes. Barring an unforeseen breakout, McLemore can be left on waiver wires.
