Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores just three points in loss

McLemore had just three points (1-7 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound and one block during the Grizzlies' 94-93 loss to the Kings on Friday.

McLemore struggled from the floor Friday, failing to make one of his four three-point attempts while converting just one of his seven shots overall. The former Kansas standout is averaging a career low 7.1 points during his fifth NBA season.