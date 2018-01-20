Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores season-high 21 points Friday
McLemore scored 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-7 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go with two rebounds, two assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 106-88 win against Sacramento.
After only appearing in three games since December 21, McLemore exploded for a season-21 points Friday against the Kings. The guard averaged 6.0 points in 9.0 minutes while playing sparingly in the past month. However, he responded with his most impressive scoring performance of the season, which included sinking 3-of-7 three pointers. McLemore has only made more than two three-pointers in a game one other time this season when he converted on 5-of-7 from beyond the arc on December 9. Otherwise, he is a less than efficient 32.8 percent from three on 2.7 shots per game. While McLemore impressed on Friday as a bench scorer, he is averaging a career-low 6.8 points through 25 games this season. While his 21 points were impressive, don't count on him to routinely score at this rate.
