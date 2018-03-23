Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores seven points in defeat Thursday
McLemore posted seven points (2-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 loss to the Hornets.
In a game that was all-around terrible for the Grizzlies, McLemore did not do much to help the team out, as he made just two field-goal attempts on nine tries. He will need to become a more efficient shooter if he wants to make an impact off the bench, as he is just four for his last 19 from the floor.
