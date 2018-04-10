Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores team-high 18 points in Monday's loss
McLemore finished with 18 points (8-15 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, and one assist in 42 minutes during Monday's 113-94 loss to the Timberwolves.
McLemore managed a team high scoring effort while earning 10 minutes more than any other Grizzly. He couldn't find his form from beyond the arc, but overall it was a fairly efficient showing. With the team locked in to the second-worst record, McLemore and company can let it all hang out during Wednesday's season finale versus the playoff-bound Thunder.
