Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Set to return to bench Monday
McLemore will return to a bench role for Monday's tilt with the 76ers.
McLemore drew the start at shooting guard on Saturday with Andrew Harrison (shoulder) sitting out, posting 10 points and one assist across 22 minutes. However, Harrison is back to full strength and will reclaim his role with the top unit, so McLemore will head back to his typical spot on the bench. With Mario Chalmers (shoulder) also returning from injury, there will be more bodies to fight for minutes with in the backcourt, so McLemore will likely see a decline in his overall workload after logging 22 and 27 minutes over the last two contests.
