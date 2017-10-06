Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Sheds walking boot, takes free throws Friday

McLemore (foot) was seen without a walking boot and shooting free throws during Friday's practice, Mike Ceide of WREG TV reports.

McLemore is expected to make his return around early-to-mid November after fracturing his foot during a pickup game back in early August. The fact that he's shed his walking boot and is able to shoot free throws is a good sign for his recovery and for the team, as he'll likely see significant run at shooting guard after the team handed him a two-year, $10.7 million contract in the offseason. He's had a bit of an underwhelming first four years in the Association, though has increased his three-point percentage each season. Last year, he posted 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 threes at a 38.2 percent clip across 19.3 minutes per contest. He's certainly a risky pickup in standard leagues considering he's primarily a low-usage three-point shooter, but could have some value in deep formats, keeper leagues and maybe some DFS.