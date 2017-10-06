Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Sheds walking boot, takes free throws Friday
McLemore (foot) was seen without a walking boot and shooting free throws during Friday's practice, Mike Ceide of WREG TV reports.
McLemore is expected to make his return around early-to-mid November after fracturing his foot during a pickup game back in early August. The fact that he's shed his walking boot and is able to shoot free throws is a good sign for his recovery and for the team, as he'll likely see significant run at shooting guard after the team handed him a two-year, $10.7 million contract in the offseason. He's had a bit of an underwhelming first four years in the Association, though has increased his three-point percentage each season. Last year, he posted 8.1 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.1 threes at a 38.2 percent clip across 19.3 minutes per contest. He's certainly a risky pickup in standard leagues considering he's primarily a low-usage three-point shooter, but could have some value in deep formats, keeper leagues and maybe some DFS.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Fractures foot, out 12 weeks•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Agrees to two-year deal with Memphis•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Not extended qualifying offer•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Back to bench for finale•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Narrowly misses double-double•
-
Kings' Ben McLemore: Will start at small forward Tuesday•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...