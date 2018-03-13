Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Shifting to bench Monday
McLemore will return to a bench role for Monday's tilt with the Bucks.
McLemore has started the last three games for the Grizzlies, a stretch where he's averaged 13.7 points, 5.7 rebounds 1.7 assists, 1.3 steals and 1.0 block across 33.7 minutes. However, with Marc Gasol back in the lineup and Jarell Martin (foot) healthy, Memphis is opting to go with a bigger lineup against the Bucks. McLemore's demotion will likely only mean a few less minutes considering he logged 38 and 30 minutes, respectively, in the last two games he came off the bench.
