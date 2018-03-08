Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Starting in return to lineup Wednesday
McLemore (personal) will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago reports.
McLemore missed Monday's game for a personal matter, but has since rejoined the team and will be available to play Wednesday. He'll immediately slot in as the team's starting shooting guard and should be in line for a very large workload considering the likes of Tyreke Evans (rib), Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) are all out. With a 30-plus minute workload likely on tap and increased usage overall, McLemore makes for a very intriguing low-cost DFS option Wednesday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Not listed on Wednesday's injury report•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Ruled out Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 20 points in loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Excels in 30 minutes of play Friday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores five points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will start Wednesday•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...