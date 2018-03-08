Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Starting in return to lineup Wednesday

McLemore (personal) will start at shooting guard for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Cody Westerlund of CBS Chicago reports.

McLemore missed Monday's game for a personal matter, but has since rejoined the team and will be available to play Wednesday. He'll immediately slot in as the team's starting shooting guard and should be in line for a very large workload considering the likes of Tyreke Evans (rib), Mario Chalmers (hamstring) and Andrew Harrison (wrist) are all out. With a 30-plus minute workload likely on tap and increased usage overall, McLemore makes for a very intriguing low-cost DFS option Wednesday.