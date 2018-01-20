Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Starting Saturday
McLemore will start Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
With Andrew Harrison (shoulder) out of action, the Grizzlies will go with McLemore and Tyreke Evans in the backcourt, with Dillon Brooks, JaMychal Green and Marc Gasol up front. McLemore played 27 minutes off the bench Friday against Sacramento and finished with 21 points, two rebounds and two assists.
