Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will make Grizzlies debut Saturday

McLemore will (foot) play in Saturday's game against the Rockets barring any setbacks, Michael Wallace of Grizzlies.com reports.

McLemore was assigned to the Memphis Hustle of the G-League in order to get some rehab minutes, and it looks like he is set to make his Grizzlies debut Saturday. The shooting guard, however, is expected to play a fairly limited role, at least to start the regular season, especially with how productive Tyreke Evans has been off the bench so far.

