Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will not play Monday
McLemore (knee) was ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns, Clay Bailey of The Commercial Appeal reports.
McLemore appeared set to return to action Monday after missing the previous game, but he was not feeling good enough to take the floor. His next chance to play will come Wednesday against the Pacers.
