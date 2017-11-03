Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will play in G-League on Sunday
McLemore (foot) will play during Sunday's G-League game against the Salt Lake City Stars, Jon Roser of Grind City Media reports.
McLemore, who broke his foot back in August, will see his first taste of game action Sunday. The Grizzlies seemingly want him to test out the foot at that level, rather than rushing him into an NBA game. More updates on his performance and status moving forward should arrive following the contest. He's a strong candidate to be the Grizzlies' starting shooting guard once he makes it back to the NBA level.
