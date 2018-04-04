Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will start Wednesday

McLemore will draw the start Wednesday against the Pelicans.

With Wayne Selden sitting out with a sore knee, McLemore will jump into the starting lineup. Over the past two games, McLemore is averaging 26.0 minutes, and it's likely he'll see more Tuesday.

