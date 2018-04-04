Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will start Wednesday
McLemore will draw the start Wednesday against the Pelicans.
With Wayne Selden sitting out with a sore knee, McLemore will jump into the starting lineup. Over the past two games, McLemore is averaging 26.0 minutes, and it's likely he'll see more Tuesday.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores seven points in defeat Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Disappears Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 16 points in Monday's loss•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Shifting to bench Monday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Puts up 10/6/3 line with three blocks Saturday•
-
Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...