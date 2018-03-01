Grizzlies' Ben McLemore: Will start Wednesday

McLemore will draw the start Wednesday against the Suns.

McLemore will move into the starting lineup Wednesday, bumping Jarell Martin out, as the Grizzlies move to a smaller lineup against the Suns. The Grizzlies will likely continue to rely on matchup-based starting lineups while they deal with a number of injuries at the wing. With McLemore's move into the starting lineup, he should see increased run.