Grizzlies' Bennie Boatwright: Joins Grizzlies
Boatwright signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Friday.
Boatwright originally signed with the Pistons the day after the 2019 NBA Draft, but he was unable to hold his place on the final roster. This is just basic housekeeping for the Grizzlies, as they are expected to waive Boatwright in the coming days and have him join the Memphis Hustle of the G League.
-
Roto Mock Draft Results
There are no perfect players, so assembling a balanced team is a moving target. Here's how...
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...