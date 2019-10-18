Play

Grizzlies' Bennie Boatwright: Joins Grizzlies

Boatwright signed a contract with the Grizzlies on Friday.

Boatwright originally signed with the Pistons the day after the 2019 NBA Draft, but he was unable to hold his place on the final roster. This is just basic housekeeping for the Grizzlies, as they are expected to waive Boatwright in the coming days and have him join the Memphis Hustle of the G League.

