Biyombo is back in the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the Lakers.

Xavier Tillman replaced Biyombo in the starting five on Wednesday versus Toronto, but he had a rough showing in 23 minutes. Meanwhile, Biyombo didn't even see the floor that night. As a starter this season, Biyombo holds averages of 5.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.2 blocks.