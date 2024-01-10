Biyombo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against Dallas, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.
Biyombo came off the bench and played 26 minutes versus the Suns on Sunday, while Xavier Tillman played just three minutes despite getting the start. Both players will likely be utilized Tuesday with Jaren Jackson (knee) sidelined.
