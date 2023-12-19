Biyombo (back) is off the injury report in advance of Tuesday's contest against New Orleans.
Biyombo will be available for Ja Morant's return from suspension Tuesday night. Vince Williams and Ziaire Williams will likely see reduce roles with Biyombo active, while GG Jackson could be removed from the rotation with the Grizzlies' regaining depth.
