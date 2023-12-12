Biyombo will come off the bench for Monday's game against Dallas, Grant Afseth of SI.com reports.

Biyombo has started in all 15 of his appearances for the Grizzlies this season, but Memphis will change it up Monday. Jaren Jackson and Santi Aldama will anchor the frontcourt against an undersized Dallas team, with Biyombo and Xavier Tillman coming off the bench. Biyombo is averaging 21.0 minutes across his past three games.