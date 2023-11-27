Biyombo recorded 10 points (2-3 FG, 6-10 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one steal across 30 minutes during Sunday's 119-97 loss to the Timberwolves.

Biyombo started for the first time on Nov. 5 and has taken over the role of starting center over Xavier Tillman and Steven Adams, as both are dealing with knee injuries -- a season-ending once in the case of Adams. Biyombo has never been a regular scorer, but he has scored in double digits in four of his 10 games. This is the first time he's starting on a semi-regular basis since the 2020-21 campaign when he was playing for Charlotte.