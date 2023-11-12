Biyombo had 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-7 FT), 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 36 minutes in Sunday's 105-101 win over the Clippers.

Biyombo has recorded 10-plus rebounds in all four games for the Grizzlies since joining the team on Nov. 2. He registered his second-straight double-double as he fills in a need at rebounding with Steven Adams (knee) out for the season. He also had a team-best 20-plus point differential and was one of four Grizzlies starters to score in double figures Sunday.