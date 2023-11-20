Biyombo logged two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one block in 14 minutes during Sunday's 102-100 loss to Boston.

Biyombo was getting a lot of consistent minutes coming into Sunday's game, but he picked up five fouls in this one. It's worth noting that Santi Aldama is heating up for the Grizzlies, but the Grizzlies have actually been starting a jumbo lineup featuring all three of Biyombo, Aldama and Jaren Jackson.