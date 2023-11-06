Biyombo will start Sunday's matchup against the Trail Blazers.
Biyombo will get a last-minute spot in the starting lineup with Xavier Tillman being ruled out just before tipoff with a knee injury. Biyombo, who signed with the team on Thursday, will be making his season debut.
