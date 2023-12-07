Biyombo put up two points (1-3 FG), 11 rebounds, four assists and a block over 26 minutes in a 116-102 win over the Pistons on Wednesday.

Wednesday night also marked Biyombo's fifth game reaching double digits in the boards column. He has solidified himself as a reliable starter on the defensive end this season in the absence of Steven Adams (knee), averaging 7.8 rebounds and 1.4 blocks through 27.1 minutes. As Adams, Brandon Clarke (Achilles) and Xavier Tillman (knee) will all be out for extended periods (the first two being out presumably for the entire season), expect Biyombo to continue drawing major minutes down the line.