Biyombo racked up two points (1-4 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block over 22 minutes during Thursday's 142-105 loss to the Nuggets.

Biyombo hasn't scored in double figures in five appearances since returning from a one-game absence, but his production was particularly limited during Thursday's blowout loss. The 31-year-old has been an unreliable contributor this month, averaging 4.4 points and 5.8 rebounds in 22.5 minutes per game over 12 appearances in December.