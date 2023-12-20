Biyombo had eight points (4-5 FG), two rebounds, one block and one steal over 22 minutes during Tuesday's 115-113 victory over the Pelicans.

Biyombo returned to the lineup after missing the previous game due to a back injury. He slid straight back into the starting unit, although failed to produce anything of note. Both he and Xavier Tillman are likely to battle for center minutes moving forward. While neither should be considered must-roster players, both should be monitored and streamed in, if and when injury befalls the other.