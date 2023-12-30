Biyombo ended Friday's 117-106 loss to the Clippers with two points (1-2 FG), two rebounds and one steal across eight minutes.

The Grizzlies were outrebounded 54-33 in the loss, and a lack of interior support from Biyombo was a key factor. Jaren Jackson, Santi Aldama and Xavier Tillman also had subpar success on the glass, but Memphis will need to figure out a solution at the five if Biyombo continues his downward trend.