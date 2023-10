Biyombo agreed to a deal with Memphis on Saturday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Biyombo joins a Memphis frontcourt depleted by injuries, with Santi Aldama (ankle) without an official timeline to return and Steven Adams (knee) out for the season. Entering his age-31 season, Biyombo will cut into the usage of Xavier Tillman while shoring up Memphis' rim protection.