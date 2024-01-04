Biyombo won't start Wednesday's game against the Raptors.
After starting in all but one of his appearances this season, Biyombo will retreat to the bench in favor of Xavier Tillman. The change shouldn't come as too large of a surprise considering has averaged 21.5 minutes per game in his last eight appearances while averaging a measly 4.3 points.
