The Grizzlies announced the signing of Biyombo to a one-year contract Thursday.

Shams Charania of The Athletic previously reported Saturday that Biyombo had agreed to terms on a deal with Memphis, but the Grizzlies weren't able to formally add the veteran center to the 15-man roster until the team completed its fifth game of the season Wednesday. Biyombo is joining the roster via an exemption that the league has allotted to the Grizzlies while guard Ja Morant serves a 25-game suspension to open the season. Though Biyombo essentially taking Morant's spot on the roster, his addition is more about the Grizzlies looking to shore up their frontcourt with Steven Adams (knee) sidelined for the season and Brandon Clarke (Achilles) likely out until late in the campaign. Biyombo will be eligible to make his team debut Friday in Portland, and he could immediately have a spot in the rotation as the primary backup to starting center Xavier Tillman.