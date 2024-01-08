Biyombo chipped in one point (0-2 FG, 1-2 FT), six rebounds, two assists and three blocks across 26 minutes during Sunday's 121-115 victory over Phoenix.

Biyombo was announced as a starter for Sunday's matchup, but he came off the bench as Xavier Tillman surprisingly joined the starting unit. However, Biyombo saw a relatively normal allotment of minutes, while Tillman played just three minutes. Biyombo has been a relatively limited contributor this year, averaging 4.1 points and 5.9 rebounds in 23.0 minutes per game over his last 10 appearances.