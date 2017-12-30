Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Available Saturday
Wright (quad) will be available for Saturday's game against the Warriors, 3 Shades of Blue reports.
Wright has been dealing with a quad injury of late, but the issue will ultimately require him to have only missed one game. When healthy, the 30-year-old has averaged 14.5 minutes per game in December.
