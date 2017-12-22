Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Cleared to play Thursday
Wright (groin) will be available for Thursday's game against the Suns, Ronald Tillery of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.
Wright has missed the past 10 games while nursing a groin injury. His return will likely mean fewer minutes for Jarell Martin.
