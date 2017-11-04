Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Collects nine rebounds in win
Wright scored 13 points (4-7 FG, 5-6 FT) to go along with nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and four blocks over 25 minutes in Saturday's 113-104 win against the Clippers.
Wright collected a team-high nine rebounds while coming off of the bench on Saturday. The Memphis center also amassed season-highs in points (13) and blocks (4) to round out an all-around impressive performance against the Clippers. Wright will look to prove that this excellent stat night was no fluke when the Grizzlies face the Lakers on Sunday.
