Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Doubtful for Wednesday
Wright (groin) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Warriors.
The center has been eyeing a return this week but it seems unlikely that will take place Wednesday, which would leave Jarell Martin as Marc Gasol's main backup. Look for more updates to come either after Wednesday morning shootaround or just before tipoff. Should Wright miss his 10th straight game, his next opportunity to take the court would be Thursday when the Grizzlies battle the Suns.
