Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Doubtful to play Wednesday
Wright is dealing with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.
Wright picked up the start on Tuesday with both JaMychal Green (knee) and Chandler Parsons (rest) sitting out, posting seven points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 19 minutes. However, it appears he picked up a quad injury in the process and is now fully expected to sit out the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday. Parsons is back in the fold and should pick up the start at power forward, while Jarell Martin will likely see an increased role as well in the frontcourt with Wright likely out.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Starting at power forward Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Cleared to play Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Out again Thursday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...