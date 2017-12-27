Wright is dealing with a quad injury and is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Lakers.

Wright picked up the start on Tuesday with both JaMychal Green (knee) and Chandler Parsons (rest) sitting out, posting seven points, five rebounds, one assist, one steal and two blocks across 19 minutes. However, it appears he picked up a quad injury in the process and is now fully expected to sit out the second night of a back-to-back set Wednesday. Parsons is back in the fold and should pick up the start at power forward, while Jarell Martin will likely see an increased role as well in the frontcourt with Wright likely out.