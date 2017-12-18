Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Expected to be back this week
Wright (groin) is expected to return this week.
Wright has begun doing on-court work again and should be able to give it a go at some point during the Grizzlies stretch of three games in four nights that starts Wednesday. After missing the last nine games, Wright would likely assume his role as Marc Gasol's backup at center.
