Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Injures groin, done for night
Wright injured his right groin and will not return to Saturday's game against the Rockets.
McGee was removed in the second quarter after going scoreless in nearly seven minutes. He's considered day-to-day heading into Monday's game against the Trail Blazers.
More News
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Collects nine rebounds in win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Plays 11 minutes in Saturday's win•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Polished statline Wednesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will start at center in exhibition opener•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: Will return to bench role Tuesday•
-
Grizzlies' Brandan Wright: In starting lineup Wednesday•
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock Watch: Lonzo trending down
We take a look around the league at who is improving their play of late, and who is moving...