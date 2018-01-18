Wright (illness) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Kings.

Wright missed Wednesday's game with an illness and the Grizzlies will wait and see how he feels during Friday's morning shootaround before determining if he can make a return to the court. Marc Gasol (illness) is also questionable, so there could potentially be added minutes available if Wright were to be cleared. That said, if Gasol plays, Wright will remain off the fantasy radar in both season-long and DFS formats.