Wright (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Monday's game against the 76ers.

Wright has sat out the last five games, mostly recently recovering from an illness over the weekend. However, with a few weeks off for rest, he now feels well enough to get back on the court. With four Grizzlies already ruled out and an additional three listed as questionable, Wright has a good chance of seeing an uptick in playing time off the bench Monday. That said, Marc Gasol is healthy and will take on his usual spot in the starting lineup, so Wright will likely continue to operate as his backup.